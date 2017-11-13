First Look at SC Real ID Required by 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – We have a first look at what South Carolina’s new drivers licenses will look like.

Monday (11/13), the South Carolina DMV released images of both a compliant and non-compliant real-id.

Beginning in October of 2020 the compliant version of the ID will be needed to board a plane or gain entrance onto a military base or federal building.

The non-compliant version, will be for anyone who does not want a federal ID card. Those folks will need to present another form of federally recognized identification such as a passport or military ID.