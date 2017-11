Gamecocks, Tigers Get Prime Time Slot

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Gamecocks and Tigers will renew their annual grudge match under the lights in Williams Brice Stadium.

Monday afternoon USC’s sports information department announced the Palmetto Bowl will be broadcast by ESPN at 7:30 on Nov. 25th.

In addition, the university says, the SEC Network’s traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation, will broadcast from Willy-B.

Clemson leads the all-time series 68-42-4.