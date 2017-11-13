A juvenile disease that doesn’t just stop at juveniles

Tyler Ryan learns about type 1 diabetes, which impacts so many

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–The organization most often associated with the funding of type 1 diabetes research, JDRF is on a mission to find a cure for the disease that impacts 1.25 million Americans each year. According to Beth McCrary, with JDRF Palmetto Chapter, November is Diabetes Awareness Month. McCrary also notes that Tuesday is T1D Day, with the specific mission of raising awareness of the specific type of diabetes.

