LCSD: Suspect Inappropriately Touched Victim

Lexington Co, S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies say they have identified a man wanted for inappropriately touching someone at a gas station. This is surveillance video released by the department.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at Murphy Express on Knoll Station Drive September 2nd.

Investigators say the victim says this is not the first time this has happened.

If you know anything about this man, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.