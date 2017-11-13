Midlands Organization Needs Your Help Supplying Needs for the Homeless

Drop Off Donations Before Saturday Afternnon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- One local group is working hard to feed hot meals to Columbia’s homeless community but they need your help to take their efforts to the next level.

Be Kind Be Great is a non-profit that helps provide necessities and feed the less fortunate. As temperatures fall, the group needs more items to distribute and that’s where you come in.

Saturday, November 18th, the group is having their final fish fry of the year where they hope to pass out 150 blessing bags to folks who come and eat.

If you want to donate toiletries for the blessing bags that will be given out, look for the group’s collection box at Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles on 7001 Parklane Road in Columbia. The group says they are in need of socks, hats, gloves, toothpaste, brushes, deodorant, and other necessities needed to survive the chilly elements. To learn more about the organization, visit their website, here.