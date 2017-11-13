Mitch McConnell on allegations against Roy Moore: ‘I believe the women’

By Meghan Keneally

ABC NEWS – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell today said he believes the women who have accused Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct.

Speaking at an event in his home state this morning, McConnell, R-Ky., said he thinks Moore should drop out of the race to fill the Alabama Senate seat.

When a reporter asked McConnell, “Do you believe these allegations to be true?” he responded, “I believe the women, yes.”

A write-in candidate would be a possible option for Republicans if Moore drops out, McConnell said, which Moore has said he will not do.

Moore has repeatedly denied the sexual misconduct allegations that were first reported by The Washington Post last week. The allegations date back decades, including a claim by a woman that Moore engaged in sexual activity with her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s.

Moore has since responded to McConnell, writing on Twitter that the majority leader should be the one to step down.

“The person who should step aside is @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell. He has failed conservatives and must be replaced. #DrainTheSwamp,” Moore tweeted.

The person who should step aside is @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell. He has failed conservatives and must be replaced. #DrainTheSwamp — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 13, 2017