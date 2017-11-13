Monday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Monday morning!

Discover more about yourself through music. For the next 6 weeks, Greater Irmo is hosting an ‘Evening Music Program’ to teach students how to play the Appalachian guitar. Beginners are welcome. The cost is $60 for the 6 week session and rental instruments are available and can be reserved if needed. The program begins tonight from 5:00-8:30p.m. at Grace UMC on Harbison Boulevard and continues every Monday; same place same time.

Tis the season to be jolly. Join Red Lion as they celebrate their first anniversary with a ‘Holiday Open House’. This is happening Tuesday night from 5:00-8:00p.m. at Red Lion on Hampton Street. There will be complimentary beer, wine, and hors d’oeuvres while you shop their newly expanded antique mall, along with seasonal holiday decor for your home, one-of-a-kind gifts, and special sales!

Do you need plans for tomorrow night? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Tallulah’s on Devine Street is hosting ‘$25 Wine Bottle Night’ every Tuesday from now until December. Come and enjoy a selection of 30+ bottles of wine, each with the price of $25 from 5:00p.m. until close. You can pair your wine with 1/2 priced bar snacks during the restaurants happy hour from 4:00-6:30p.m.