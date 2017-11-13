Muslim Marine Travels Country Challenging Others To ‘Ask Anything’

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– Mansoor Shams was on Main Street answering any and all questions regarding being muslim, a marine, and how he is able to love his country and his faith.

“South Carolina has a special affiliation for me because this is where I went to boot camp. Parris Island,” Shams said while smiling on the street. Holding his hand-made sign saying, “I’m a Muslim and U.S. Marine. Ask Anything,” Shams observes people passing by.

Shams joined the Marines when he was 18-years-old and served for four years. Now, he is no longer active duty but he has a new mission. He says his goal is to visit as many states as possible and strike up as many conversations as possible, with anyone who is brave enough to ask him what is really on their mind.

“A lot of questions regarding Jihad. Questions regarding women’s rights. Even questions regarding loyalty. Questioning my loyalty to this nation, would you shoot another muslim for example. And to be very honest, I always answer that question with no problem. Of course, I’d shoot another muslim. But what I try to educate other Americans on is that when the United States goes to war against any nation or in defense, it’s never going against a faith,” Shams said.

Shams started his most recent tour in Houston last January. South Carolina is the 21st state he has visited, and he is hoping to show that “love of one’s country of residence is a part of faith,” according to Prophet Muhammad, and that Muslims are not people to fear.

“My goal has been to show people another narrative. That they often don’t get to see. That muslims have, in my case, have been serving the United States of America as a country that we love and is very dear to us,” Shams said.

While he may not be on the front lines as a Marine anymore, he is on the front lines trying to help his fellow Americans gain a better understanding of Islam. As he walks up and down streets holding a very simple sign, hoping for a better tomorrow.

“No, the climate has not got better, and that’s why I have been motivated to do what I do. In fact, I’d go as far as saying it’s worse now than it was during 9/11,” Shams said.

