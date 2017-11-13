Reward Offered in CSX Train Derailment in Kershaw County

AP

LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) _ Authorities have increased their reward to $25,000 to find the person who intentionally left a bulldozer on train tracks in South Carolina and caused a train to derail.

Kershaw County deputies have said 12 of the 16 cars on the CSX freight train went off the tracks after the engine struck the construction equipment on Aug. 5 near Lugoff.

Deputies say there were no serious injuries.

CSX announced raising the reward from $5,000 to $25,000 on Monday through Crimestoppers.

Authorities said at the time of the wreck that the bucket of the bulldozer was left hanging over the train tracks.

Share

Related

LCSD: Suspect Inappropriately Touched Victim
Gamecocks, Tigers Get Prime Time Slot
Video: How to predict who wins the House in 2018
2 stabbed at Mall of America; man in custody

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android