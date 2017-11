USC, Clemson Out for Blood in Rivalry Blood Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Gamecocks and Tigers are out for blood! Two weeks ahead of the big rivalry game each University is asking fans to roll up their sleeves to give the gift of life on behalf of their favorite team.

Monday (11/13) through Friday you can participate at any Red Cross location. There are also several locations on the USC campus.

The Gamecocks have won the past eight blood drives in a row.