Vista Lights returns for 32nd year with fun for whole family

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The annual Vista Lights celebration takes to the streets Thursday, November 16, with a full lineup of live music, shopping and dining specials and the lighting of the Christmas tree.

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., attendees can stroll the streets in the Congaree Vista – Gervais Street will be closed to traffic.

The tree lighting takes place at 7 p.m.

Good Morning Columbia’s Grace Joyal sat down with Vista Guild Executive Director Meredith Atkinson to discuss what you can expect at this year’s event.