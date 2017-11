(4) Clemson gets The Citadel on Senior Day Saturday

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — The fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers have two more games left this season, one at home then the Palmetto Bowl against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium.

That means Saturday in the Valley against the Citadel will be Clemson’s last home game this season. Dabo doesn’t know where the time has gone.

Click the video to watch our story from ABC Columbia Sports at 6.