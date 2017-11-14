ACC Championship game time announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN have announced that the 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game between second-ranked Miami (Coastal Division) and No. 4 Clemson (Atlantic Division) will kick off on ABC in prime time at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This marks the ninth consecutive year that the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game has been held in prime time, and the fifth consecutive year the game has been televised by ABC in its coveted 8 p.m. time slot. The winner of the conference championship game has gone on to play in the National Championship Game or compete in the College Football Playoff each of the previous four seasons.

The ACC contributed to the writing of this article.