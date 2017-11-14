A’ja Wilson Among Wooden Award Preseason Top 30

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior forward A’ja Wilson has again been named to the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s Women’s Preseason Top 30, the organization announced today on ESPN’s SportsCenter and espnW. A finalist for the Wooden Award the last two seasons, she is one of eight forwards on the preseason list and one of six SEC representatives ranking among the nation’s top 30 players.

Annually considered among the best college players in the nation, Wilson is poised to make her final season at South Carolina an historic one. A consensus preseason All-American and tapped the Preseason Player of the Year by espnW, she has been a First-Team All-SEC selection each of her first three seasons. Wilson looks to become the league’s first three-time SEC Player of the Year and the Gamecocks’ first four-time all-American. South Carolina’s leading returning scorer is within striking distance of becoming just the second player in program history to amass 2,000 career points, and she is closing in on 1,000 career rebounds as well.

The No. 4/2 Gamecocks continue a two-game road swing with a trip to in-state rival Clemson for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Thu., Nov. 16, at Littlejohn Coliseum. South Carolina returns to Colonial Life Arena on Sun., Nov. 19, to face Wofford at 3 p.m.

Wooden Award Preseason Top 30

Kristine Anigwe, California, Jr., C/F

Ariel Atkins, Texas, Sr., G

Monique Billings, UCLA, Sr., F

Allazia Blockton, Marquette, Jr., G

Kalani Brown, Baylor, Jr., C

Lexie Brown, Duke, Sr., G

Jordin Canada, UCLA, Sr., G

Napheesa Collier, Connecticut, Jr., F

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri, Jr., G

Asia Durr, Louisville, Jr., G

Katelynn Flaherty, Michigan, Sr., G

Rebecca Greenwell, Duke, Sr., G

Ruthy Hebard, Oregon, So., F

Myisha Hines-Allen, Louisville, Sr., F

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon, So., G

Tynice Martin, West Virginia, Jr., G

Brooke McCarty, Texas, Sr., G

Brittany McPhee, Stanford, Sr., G

Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State, Sr., G

Jaime Nared, Tennessee, Sr., G/F

Kia Nurse, Connecticut, Sr., G

Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame, Jr., G

Mercedes Russell, Tennessee, Sr., C

Katie Lou Samuelson, Connecticut, Jr., G/F

Azura Stevens, Connecticut, Sr., G/F

Shakayla Thomas, Florida State, Sr., F

Victoria Vivians, Mississippi St., Sr., G

Morgan William, Mississippi St., Sr., G

Gabby Williams, Connecticut, Sr., F

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina, Sr., F

