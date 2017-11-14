A’ja Wilson named SEC Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior forward A’ja Wilson earned SEC Player of the Week for her outstanding performances in the Gamecocks’ season-opening wins last week, the league office announced today. It is the second league weekly award in the Hopkins, S.C., product’s career.

Wilson’s career-high 32 points at No. 15/13 Maryland helped the Gamecocks to their first win over a nationally ranked team this season. She closed out her second double-double of the week with 12 rebounds in that game as well, along with four blocks and three assists against the Terrapins. Her free throws in the second quarter helped stop Maryland momentum, and her eight third-quarter points came in just seven minutes. Defensively, she blocked a shot with 2:04 remaining to preserve a seven-point lead. In the season opener against Alabama State, she needed just 14 minutes to record her double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The No. 4/2 Gamecocks continue a two-game road swing with a trip to in-state rival Clemson for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Thu., Nov. 16, at Littlejohn Coliseum. South Carolina returns to Colonial Life Arena on Sun., Nov. 19, to face Wofford at 3 p.m.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.