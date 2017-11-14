Alabama claims top spot in new College Football Playoff Poll; Clemson ranked second

Georgia is out, Miami is in and Oklahoma finally has a seat in the top four as the College Football Playoff rankings were announced Tuesday night.

Alabama takes over at No. 1 after the previous top-ranked team, Georgia, got blown out by Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers are now sitting at No. 6 and are two weeks away from an Iron Bowl clash with the Tide.

Clemson also benefited from Saturday’s shakeups as the Tigers went from No. 4 to No. 2 following losses by Georgia and Notre Dame.

After Clemson is the team that knocked off Notre Dame — Miami. The third-ranked Hurricanes nearly wore out their turnover chain with four takeaways in a 41-8 drubbing of the Irish.

As a result of the loss, Notre Dame tumbled from No. 3 to No. 8 — one spot behind Georgia — but likely have had their hopes of making the CFP dashed.

Rounding out the top four in the CFP rankings are the Sooners, who are 9-1 after a 38-20 win over Big 12 foe TCU on Saturday. The Horned Frogs dropped from sixth to 12th after the loss in Norman. Oklahoma had been holding steady at No. 5 in the CFP rankings, but finally made the move into the top four.

Wisconsin checks in as the highest ranked Big Ten school at No. 5. The Badgers (9-0) have plowed their way through a weak schedule and may need someone else to lose in order to make the jump into the top four, even if they win out.

Auburn sits at six, one spot ahead of the team it took down on Saturday, Georgia. The Bulldogs fell from No. 1 to No. 7 after Saturday’s 40-17 loss to the Tigers, but could still have a path to the playoff if they win the SEC title game.

The pair of SEC squads are followed by two teams from the Big Ten, Ohio State and Penn State, which are ranked Nos. 9 and 10 respectively. They are followed by the highest ranked Pac-12 team, USC.

TCU at No. 12 is followed by another Big 12 team, Oklahoma State, which came away with a 49-42 win over Iowa State that knocked the Cyclones out of the CFP rankings altogether.

After the Cowboys is Washington State and UCF. The Knights are the highest ranked team from the Group of 5.

Mississippi State, which came oh so close to upsetting Alabama, sits at No. 16 and is followed by Michigan State, Washington and NC State.

LSU is ranked 20th and is followed by Memphis, Stanford, Northwestern, Michigan and Boise State.

Stanford, Michigan and Boise State are new to this week’s CFP rankings.