American Idol to kick off live voting during AMA’s

Your chance to give away a golden ticket will come sooner than later.

Though it may not be to the Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory, it’s just as sweet.

American Idol gives the chance for America to give an Idol hopeful a shot at Hollywood.

The new judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan will select singers to re-audition for the competition.

Their audition videos will air live Sunday, November 19 on the American Music Awards.

Fans will have the chance to vote for their favorite singer.

Lionel Richie will announce the winner on “Dancing with the Stars” Monday, November 20.

For a complete rundown of how to vote, where to vote, and where to hear the winner revealed, check out the steps below.

Step 1: Tune in to the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 19 at 8|7c.

Step 2: Watch the audition videos of the chosen Idol hopefuls during the live broadcast.

Step 3: After the final audition, vote for your favorite at americanidol.com/vote.

Step 4: Watch Lionel Richie reveal the winner live on Dancing with the Stars, Monday, November 20 at 8|7c.