Benedict beats Carver in home-opener, 105-71

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Benedict Tigers placed six players in double figures, and all 11 players got on the scoreboard as the Tigers rolled over Carver College 105-71 in a non-conference basketball game on Tuesday night in the Benjamin E. Mays HRC Arena.

Jelani Watson-Gayle led the Tigers with 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Brandon Morris had a double-double with 17 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Dimitri Cook added 15 points and had a game-high nine assists. Devante Wiltshire added 11 points and Cairo Brown and Rodney Prichard each scored 10 points.

The Tigers connected on 54.7 percent of their shots from the floor and made 14 3-pointers.

The score was tied 15-15 with 12:30 left in the first half when the Tigers outscored the Cougars 39-13 over the rest of the half to take a 26-point lead, 54-28, to the locker room.

Benedict opened the second half with a pair of 3-pointers and a layup by Umar Frost to build a 34-point lead, 62-28. The Tigers held a 40-point lead on four different occasions in the second half, the final time at 99-59 after a 3-pointer by Mike Udume .

Benedict travels to Charlotte for a pair of contests this weekend, facing Johnson C. Smith on Friday night, and then taking on Livingstone on Saturday afternoon.

