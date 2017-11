Blue Ribbon School Named

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —A Midlands school was recognized today as one of the Nation’s best.

This morning Richland School District one held a ceremony commemorating the US Department of Education’s recognition of Brockman Elementary as a Blue Ribbon School.

school officials say it’s a great honor.

Since 1982, the Blue Ribbon School Program has recognized the overall academic excellence of more than eight thousand schools.