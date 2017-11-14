DHEC Confirms First Flu Death of Season in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina has recorded the first flu death of the season, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announced Tuesday, that the death was in the Upstate region.

“Sadly, an individual from the Upstate region has become our first lab-confirmed, influenza-associated death of the season,” said Teresa Foo MD, MPH, DHEC Immunization Medical Consultant.

According to medical experts, those at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, people 65 years and older and those with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes or heart or lung disease.

In addition to receiving an annual flu vaccination, DHEC officials recommend the following:

Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it. If a tissue is not available, use the crook of your elbow.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.