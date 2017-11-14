Friends And Community Members Remember Senior Claflin Student Shot And Killed

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO)– On Friday morning, Dravious Terry was found by law enforcement, shot dead in his apartment. Officials arrested his roommate, Andrew Sanders Jr. and charged him with Involuntary Manslaughter. Trinity United Methodist Church held a vigil to remember the young man who had so much ahead of him.

“No, you’re never prepared for this. It’s a nightmare for us as a law enforcement official. But what I feel pales in comparison to what this man’s family is feeling. And not only his family but his Claflin family here in Orangeburg,” Michael Adams said, director of public safety in Orangeburg.

Members of the Claflin family are still trying to understand what happened that morning. Especially classmate and friend, Khalil Nicholson, who said he had hung out with the pair the night before.

“You know, everyone him, it was really crazy. It’s still shocking you know, I really can’t believe it,” Nicholson said. Nicholson knew both Terry and Sanders Jr., and said Terry as someone everyone liked.

“He was just a cool kid. Like he was just in high spirits all the time. You know, he made everyone laugh. He was doing pretty well in his classes based off what his professors said at the memorial. He was a good kid you know,” Nicholson said.

Which is another reason why this incident is so shocking.

“They were like best friends, literally brothers. Together every day. Hung out everyday, lived together I believe. You know, really good friends. So no bad blood between the two of them,” Nicholson said.

“At times like this, people need to come together and they need to pray. They need to think about what God is to this point and what we can do as a community to help put an end to a lot of the senseless violence that’s going on,” Adams said.

Andrew Sanders Jr. was in bond court on Sunday, where his attorney said this is just a tragic accident. According to The Times And Democrat Sanders’ bond was set at $75,000, which was against the victim’s father’s’ wishes.