Gem show returns to Columbia for 50th year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An annual holiday favorite, the Columbia Gem Show, returns Friday, November 17, for a weekend-long ode to gems, minerals and jewelry.

The event, which takes place at Jamil Temple on Jamil Road in Columbia, is sponsored by the Columbia Gem & Mineral Society.

Guests will be able to browse and buy jewelry, beads, loose stones, fossils, gold, silver, minerals and tools. Club members will also be displaying their rock collections and doing lapidary demonstrations.

Admission is $5 for adults. Those 16 and under are free. All military and their dependents are free.

Fri Nov. 17, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 18, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Sun. Nov.19, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.