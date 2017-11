Lawmakers Question Trooper Rides

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Some lawmakers say State Troopers are acting as chauffeurs.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports, the questions surfaced as members of a House Committee met Monday with Department of Public Safety Director Leroy Smith.

Representative Gary Clary asked how often Troopers give rides to people for special events.

Agency Officials say such trips do not have to be logged and its up to a Trooper’s discretion.