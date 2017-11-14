New and improved Richland Library St. Andrews to open Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Residents will get to experience the new Richland Library St. Andrews, Wednesday, after a year-long renovation.

The new community space features 2,000 more square feet, designated areas for children and teens and a technology hub for those looking to get online.

Grace Joyal sat down with Location Manager Michelle DuPree to discuss why the overhaul was needed.

A grand opening celebration will be held Wednesday, November 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. The library is located at 2916 Broad River Rd. in Columbia.