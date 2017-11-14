Renovated Richland Library St. Andrews Reopens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to explore the bookshelves at the newly renovated Richland Library St. Andrews.

The library re-opens Wednesday after a year-long renovation.

The new community space features 2,000 more square feet, a designated area for children and teens, plus a technology hub.

A grand opening celebration will be held Wednesday, November 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The libary will be open until 9pm. It is located at 2916 Broad River Rd. in Columbia