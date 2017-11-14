Deadly shooting reported at Northern California elementary school

CORNING, Calif. (KRCR) – Witnesses tell a chilling account of two gunmen who opened fire at Rancho Tehama Elementary School near Corning Tuesday morning.

According to the AP, three people have been killed in multiple locations. Students were shot in the school, but it is not believed that any children are among the dead.

Coy Ferreira, whose daughter is a kindergarten student, was dropping his daughter off for class just before 8 a.m. when he heard what sounded like a firecracker. A school secretary ran out and yelled for the kids to get in the classrooms because someone was shooting at the school.

Ferreira said he ran into a classroom with 14 students. He said the series of shots came through the classroom windows, hitting one student. Ferreria said a young boy was shot in the foot and the chest. When he spoke to us, he said the child was alert and talking. He said another student in an adjacent classroom was shot under the arm. That child was also conscious.

Ferreira said there were two gunmen. He saw one of them, a man in his 30’s-40’s dressed in green camo running away from the school after the shooting.

Officials are telling residents in the Rancho Tehama area to stay inside their homes until they are able to secure the situation.

Students at Rancho Tehama Elementary were evacuated to the Rancho Tehama Recreation Hall. Parents can pick up their children there.

A witness named Tiffany, who operates Coffee Addiction Coffee Shop near the school, told KRCR News Channel 7 she heard 90-100 shots fired.

She reported seeing a Honda drive by with the windows shot out. She also saw at least five ambulances responding to the area.

Tiffany’s husband, Brian Rodgers, said another witness reported seeing a white pickup drive through the school gate and start shooting.

Authorities have not confirmed the number of victims.

Rancho Tehama is a community of about 3,500 northwest of Corning.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.