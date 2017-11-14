South Carolina Cuts Unemployment Tax Rate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– For the fifth year in a row, South Carolina is cutting the unemployment tax rate.

The 2018 tax rate will be a 10.2 percent reduction from last year’s rate.

According to the Department of Employment and Workforce, the cuts will save businesses an average of twenty dollars per employee.

Governor Henry McMaster says the decrease shows that business is booming in the Palmetto State.

According to the Department of Employment and Workforce, South Carolina’s unemployment rate is at a 16 year low.