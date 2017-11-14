Swansea Missing Man Found Dead

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County coroner Margret Fisher has identified remains found in a wooded area near Swansea Tuesday November 14th as those of 43 year old Monday Wingard. According to authorities this is the same location they had been searching to find a man missing since Halloween.

Fisher says members of the community who put together a search party were able to locate the remains not far from his Basil Road home.

An autopsy has been set for Wednesday November 15th as which time we should have a better idea of what led to Wingard’s death.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for more as this story continues to develop on air and online.