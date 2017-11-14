Tuesday morning weather
A very nice day with bright blue skies and lots of sun, however, the sun won't bring along a lot of heat, as temps top the low 60's.
A very nice day with bright blue skies and lots of sun, however, the sun won't bring along a lot of heat, as temps top the low 60's.
An annual holiday favorite, the Columbia Gem Show, returns Friday, November 17, for a weekend-long ode to gems, minerals and jewelry.
Residents will get to experience the new Richland Library St. Andrews, Wednesday, after a year-long renovation.
South Carolina doubled down on a season opening victory, claiming a 78-60 home win Monday night over Western Michigan in its second encounter.
A'ja Wilson had a career-high 32 points and 12 rebounds, and defending NCAA champion South Carolina withstood a late charge by No. 15 Maryland to escape with a 94-86 victory Monday night.
Columbia, SC (WOLO)-- Mansoor Shams was on Main Street answering any and all questions regarding being muslim, a marine, and how he is able to love his country and his faith. "South Carolina has a special affiliation for…
Crisp fall sunshine through Wednesday. Look for chilly starts - mid to upper 30's, with afternoon highs in the low 60's. Then temperatures will warm up toward the end of the week.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) - South Carolina's official Christmas tree has landed just across the street from the ABC Columbia Studio. The 35-foot-tall White Fir comes from a tree…
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) - The Gamecocks and Tigers are out for blood! Two weeks ahead of the big rivalry game each University is asking fans to roll up…