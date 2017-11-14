As Wofford game approaches, Muschamp reminds players of 2015 Citadel loss

The Gamecocks have an opportunity to win their eighth game this season. That’s pretty impressive given USC won nine games total in the last two seasons.

But Will Muschamp won’t reflect on the season until after the season, he says. He’s too busy preparing his team for Wofford this Saturday.

I don’t blame him. In 2015, the Gamecocks — albeit without their head coach Steve Spurrier, who abruptly resigned midway through the season — lost 23-22 to The Citadel at home.

That loss was only two seasons ago, and most of Carolina’s juniors and seniors remember it vividly. But just in case they don’t, Muschamp reminded them this morning what can happen when you look past an opponent.