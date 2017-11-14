Woman Accused of Kidnapping, Raising Baby in SC Back in Court

(WOLO) – The woman accused of kidnapping a Florida baby and raising her in South Carolina was back in court

Monday (11/13).

The courts set a pre-trial hearing for Gloria Williams scheduled for January. Jury selection will begin in February.

She’s accused of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998, when she was just a few hours old.

Williams allegedly raised the baby as her own under the name Alexis Manigo and was arrested earlier this year in Walterboro, South Carolina.