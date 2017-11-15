Amazon Giving Prime Members A Look at Discounts at Whole Foods

NEW YORK (AP) _ Amazon is giving Prime members their first taste of special discounts at its recently acquired Whole Foods stores. Amazon says it will email Prime members a coupon starting today to buy organic or antibiotic-free turkeys for about 50 cents a pound cheaper than other customers. Amazon says the turkey discount is a “sneak peak” of the special savings it plans to give its $99-a-year Prime members as it works to make Prime the official Whole Foods reward program.