Best stores for Black Friday shopping, according to WalletHub

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOLO) – Out of 35 of the nation’s biggest retailers, Kohl’s ranks among the top retailers for scoring a big deal this Black Friday, according to WalletHub’s annual report.

The personal-finance websites surveyed some 10,000 deals in product categories from appliances to jewelry.

WalletHub said this year’s Black Friday sales are starting earlier with deeper discounts than ever before.

Kohl’s has the highest overall discount rate at 66.32 percent, while Bass Pro Shops has the lowest at 20.83 percent. The average overall discount is 37 percent.

WalletHub said you’ll find the best deals in the apparel and accessories category.

Here are some highlights from the full report:

Best Black Friday Retailers (Avg. % Discount) 1 Kohl’s (66.32%) 6 Bealls Florida (52.78%) 2 JCPenney (66.30%) 7 Sears (50.09%) 3 Belk (62.75%) 8 Macy’s (45.58%) 4 Stage (60.82%) 9 Fred Meyer (43.88%) 5 Shopko (55.93%) 10 AAFES (37.25%)