Carolina fraternity raising money for suicide awareness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A fraternity at the University of South Carolina is raising money to promote suicide prevention.

Sigma Nu lost one of its fraternity brothers to suicide last year, so, for their annual Game Ball Run fundraiser, they’re donating the money to the Jed Foundation to raise awareness.

The 138 mile run takes brothers from Sigma Nu at USC and Clemson to meet for breakfast in Greenwood on November 17. Then, they take a bus home. The event is held in conjunction with the Palmetto Bowl.

To help the fraternity reach its goal of raising $25,000, click here.