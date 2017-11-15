Dutch Fork Student Arrested for Gun at School

Rochelle Dean

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they have arrested 18 year old Michael Hilton after he was accused of bringing a weapon to school.

Authorities say the Dutch Fork High School student is being charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds. Deputies say a School Resource Officer recovered a gun from Hilton’s backpack Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say there was no threat or danger to students, faculty, or staff.

