First Flu Death of 2017 Reported in SC

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Department of Health and Environmental Control confirms South Carolina’s first flu related death of the season.

The DHEC did not give a specific location, only saying the death occurred in the upstate Tuesday.

Last season more than four dozen people died of the flu in South Carolina.

State Health Officials say those at greatest risk are young children, pregnant women, and people 65 years or older.