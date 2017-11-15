First Flu-Related Death Confirmed In South Carolina, How To Protect Yourself

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed the first flu-related death of the season. The individual that passed away because of the flu was in the upstate, but DHEC says people can never be too cautious when it comes to the nasty virus. They said young children, pregnant women, people 65 years or older and those with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung disease are the ones most at risk.

“So the best way to prevent the flu is by getting the flu vaccine each year. There’re some other tips to remember as well to remember during flu season, make sure you’re just generally staying healthy. Getting exercise, plenty of sleep, eating well, and making sure to wash your hands and staying away from anyone who’s sick,” Teresa Foo said, DHEC Immunization Medical Consultant and MD.



DHEC said that the flu is unpredictable each year, so the community needs to prepare for several months of the virus circulating. There are two options for the flu vaccine; there is the nasal spray or the shot. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the shot and said the nasal spray should not be used this flu season.

“So the best place to get your vaccine is a location that’s convenient for you. That may be your local DHEC department, your healthcare provider, local pharmacy, or other options including employers or other clinics,” Foo said.

DHEC urges anyone over six months old to get the flu vaccine every year. Last flu season, more than four dozen people died of the flu in South Carolina.



