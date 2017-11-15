Gamecocks schedule game with Charlotte for 2022 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina football team will host the Charlotte 49ers in a non-conference matchup on September 24, 2022, the two schools announced today. It will be the first meeting on the gridiron between the two universities.

Charlotte, a member of Conference USA, has logged an overall record of 17-39 since beginning play in the 2013 season. They competed as an FCS Independent for two seasons before making their debut at the FBS level in 2015. The 49ers are coached by Brad Lambert who, in 2011, took on the responsibility of building the upstart program from scratch.

The Gamecocks own a 12-1-1 all-time record against teams that currently make up Conference USA, including a win earlier this season over Louisiana Tech. Carolina improved to 5-0-1 against the Bulldogs, and are 3-0 against UAB, 2-0 versus Florida Atlantic and 1-0 against both Middle Tennessee and Southern Miss. The lone loss to a current member of C-USA came against Marshall, a team on the Gamecocks’ 2018 schedule, in 1998.

In addition to Charlotte, the Gamecocks’ 2022 slate includes home games versus Texas A&M, Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee and road contests at Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Clemson. Two games will be announced at a later date.

