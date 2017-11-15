Help prevent hunger with a couple taps of your thumb

Harvest Hope's text campaign will help feed neighbors and may put signed Gamecock history in your house

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Since 1981, Harvest Hope Food Bank has helped provide food and provisions to the Midlands and beyond. In fact, according to Executive Director Denise Holland, the organization now serves 38,000 people a week in 20 counties across South Carolina.

“There is always a need,” says Holland, “but the holidays bring an increased need,” citing the extra family around, and kids being out of school.

Harvest Hope operates through donations of food, money, and with the help of partner agencies that help each dollar go just a little bit further. In fact, according to Holland, a single dollar translates into the ability to feed five people. “We are proud to say that $.98 of every dollar goes directly to the program.”

Holland shared with Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia, two events over the next few days that will provide not only the opportunity to give, but the chance to win some Gamecock collectibles, all from your cell phone.

Holland says that people who give $10 to Harvest Hope during the Vista Lights celebration on November 16, will be entered into a drawing for a USC Final Four program autographed by Frank Martin. This isn’t the only opportunity for a unique piece of Gamecock history, according to Holland. She says that during the Lady Gamecocks game on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena, guests who donate $10 will be eligible to win a Dawn Staley autographed basketball.

Giving to Harvest Hope at any time, and to register for the raffles, is very easy, and can be done with a simple text message. All you have to do is text HHFB to 501501, and your donation of $10 will be automatically submitted.

You can learn more about the mission of Harvest Hope, including their partnership with Bank of American HERE.