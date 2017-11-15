Man wanted for assaulting, shooting at girlfriend arrested

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A man wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody yesterday by deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Brandon Bing, 28, is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and then shooting at her following an altercation at the Reserves Apartments on October 22.

Deputies say the victim suffered cuts and bruises to her face and being struck with the handgun.

