Man Who Went Missing on Halloween Found Dead in Swansea

LEXINGTON, SC(WOLO)- A man who went missing on Halloween in Lexington has been found.

According to the Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, Monday Wingard was found in a wooded area near Swansea Tuesday.

Officials say Wingard’s body was discovered by community members during a search party near his home on basil road.

An autopsy will be performed to determine how he died on Wednesday.