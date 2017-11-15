Papa John Apologizes for NFL Protest Comments

(WOLO) – Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter is apologizing for his comments on the ‘take a knee’ protests in the NFL.

Two weeks ago, Schnatter blamed the NFL controversy and ‘poor leadership’ for declining sales.

Tuesday (11/15), the official Papa John’s account tweeted that the remarks weren’t meant to be “divisive.”

The pizza chain also said it supports players’ right to protest, but that the anthem should be honored.

They also tweeted a “middle finger” emoji to neo-nazis.