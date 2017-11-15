SCEMD Prepares for Possibility of Cyber Attacks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) was fully activated Wednesday for an exercise to make sure our state avoids a blackout.
Every year, a full-scale activity takes place at SCEMD headquarters. In years past, the activities prepped agencies for hurricanes and earthquakes. This year, the activity focused on what to during a massive power outage in the aftermath of a cyber attack.
In Wednesday’s scenario, the state experiences an unexpected blackout causing widespread energy, communication and transportation damage. Director Kim Stenson says if this were to happen, protocol would be comparable to other disaster recovery efforts.
Stenson said this disaster would effect every energy user in South Carolina. The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they stand ready to alert other agencies of any suspicious cyber activity.