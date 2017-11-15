SCEMD Prepares for Possibility of Cyber Attacks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) was fully activated Wednesday for an exercise to make sure our state avoids a blackout.

Every year, a full-scale activity takes place at SCEMD headquarters. In years past, the activities prepped agencies for hurricanes and earthquakes. This year, the activity focused on what to during a massive power outage in the aftermath of a cyber attack.

In Wednesday’s scenario, the state experiences an unexpected blackout causing widespread energy, communication and transportation damage. Director Kim Stenson says if this were to happen, protocol would be comparable to other disaster recovery efforts.

“90 percent of what you do in every disaster is going to be the same. In this particular case, similar to a hurricane. We’re going to have power restoration issues, potential sheltering issues, law enforcement request, request for food and water,” said Stenson.

Stenson said this disaster would effect every energy user in South Carolina. The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they stand ready to alert other agencies of any suspicious cyber activity.

“We are prepared as anyone can be. We have an active unit within the fusion center that operates on a 24 hour basis, monitoring what is going on. Should there be any indicator that something is happening that we need to know about or need to share, we are prepared and we will do it,” said Thom Berry, SLED Public Information Officer.

Wednesday’s exercise will be analyzed in a recovery seminar on Thursday. You can stay prepared for any disaster by reviewing preparedness tips on SCEMD’s website