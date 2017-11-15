Scrooges and Angels List Released

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The holidays are a time when people dig a little deeper and donate to charities.

But how can you be sure the money you donate is going where the charity says it is?

Wednesday morning, South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond released his annual Scrooges and Angels list.

Some of this year’s angels, or charities that give the largest percentage of donations to the actual cause are; Christmas is for Kids in Gaffney, Meals on Wheels of Horry County, and Help for Kids of Florence.

On the other side, the secretary of state called out several charities for using the smallest percentage of donations.

Those include; the United Cancer Support Foundation, Firefighters Support Foundation, and the American Veterans Foundation.

Here is the complete list: