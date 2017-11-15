Giving a voice to those who aren’t always heard

Tyler Ryan learns about the annual Silent Voices event raising money for the homeless
Tyler Ryan

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Since 2010, a very special organization has been a large advocate for the homeless, and for those involved, it touches close to the heart.  Homeless Helping Homeless is a non-profit formed to raise money for awareness, assistance, even to help build self-esteem, and self-reliance.

Each year, the Silent Voices event offers an evening of spoken work, music, art, and warm hearts.  The 2017 event is planned for November 16 at Tapp’s Art Center on Main Street.

Admission to this popular event is free, however, a $10 donation is suggested.

You can learn more about the mission on Homeless Helping Homeless HERE.

Share

Related

Man wanted for assaulting, shooting at girlfriend ...
Help prevent hunger with a couple taps of your thu...
Man Who Went Missing on Halloween Found Dead in Sw...
Carolina fraternity raising money for suicide awar...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android