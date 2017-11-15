Giving a voice to those who aren’t always heard

Tyler Ryan learns about the annual Silent Voices event raising money for the homeless

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Since 2010, a very special organization has been a large advocate for the homeless, and for those involved, it touches close to the heart. Homeless Helping Homeless is a non-profit formed to raise money for awareness, assistance, even to help build self-esteem, and self-reliance.

Each year, the Silent Voices event offers an evening of spoken work, music, art, and warm hearts. The 2017 event is planned for November 16 at Tapp’s Art Center on Main Street.

Admission to this popular event is free, however, a $10 donation is suggested.

You can learn more about the mission on Homeless Helping Homeless HERE.