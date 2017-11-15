Wednesday Morning Menu

Find out what is happening around town this Wednesday morning!

Come get your morning cup of joe with a side of conversation. Enjoy free coffee and a group of people that want to see Columbia’s start-up community thrive! Come out to Richland Library Main for ‘One Million Cups of Columbia’ this morning at 9:00a.m. This is a weekly event for local entrepreneur to meet and present their start ups to a thriving peer network.

Thursday night is Shag night! Young adults can head out to Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor tomorrow night from 8:30-11:00p.m. You must be at least 18 years old to attend. From 9:00 to 9:30p.m. there will be Shag lessons, and from 9:30 until 11:00p.m. you’ll put those lessons to good use. It costs $3 to get your Shag on.

Mix and mingle, wine and dine, but most importantly…holiday shop til you drop! Vista Lights is happening Thursday from 5:00-10:00p.m. in the Vista. More than 90 galleries, shops, and restaurants are opening their doors to showcase their holiday treasures and delicious dishes. There will also be entertainment and performances to get you into the holiday spirit.