Woman, Son Accused of Dismembering Man in Cherokee County

GAFFNEY, SC (WSOC)- A mother and her son are accused of murdering a man whose dismembered body was found under their home in Cherokee County, South Carolina.

Dawn Wilkins told police in Gaffney that she and her common-law husband, Gary Stone, got into an argument after drinking.

Wilkins told police said and has not heard from him since.

But after a tip, officers said they found Stone’s body in containers under the home.