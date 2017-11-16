Armed Robbery Suspects Identified

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department say two of three people accused of stealing bags full of undergarments from a lingerie store inside of the Columbiana Mall have been identified and entered into a National Crime Database.

According to authorities, 27 year old Ryelynn Sanders and 28 year old Ramanda McMillian are wanted for armed robbery and conspiracy after CPD says Sanders threatened an employee at gunpoint as the group stole thousands of dollars worth of lingerie back on November 7th.

If you know anything about this incident or where the suspects might be your asked to call Crimestoppers at 1888- CRIME-SC.