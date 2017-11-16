Columbia Man Arrested for Stalking, Using Explosives

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – Lexington Police have arrested a man accused of stalking and using a destruction device.

Robert Howard Adams, Jr., 43, was arrested Tuesday (11/14) and remains in the Lexington County Detention Center.

According to a news release sent Thursday, beginning in late October, Adams is believed to have been involved in stalking a victim who lives in Lexington County.

Adams allegedly had the victim’s cable television disabled and then her vehicle tires flattened during separate incidents.

On the morning of November 13, Adams detonated an M-80 firecracker causing damage to the front doors at Cost Cutters where the victim works.

During the investigation, Detectives were able to link Robert Adams to the damage at Cost Cutters as well as the other incidents.

Adams is being held on a bond of $55,000.00. If released, Adams has been court ordered to wear a monitoring device and to have no contact with the victim.