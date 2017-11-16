Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin to introduce City Ban of certain gun add-on parts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The mayor of Columbia will announce an introduction to a city ordinance that would ban certain gun add-on parts, Thursday, a city spokesperson said.

Mayor Steve Benjamin said the proposed city ordinance would ban bump stocks and trigger cranks.

Mayor Benjamin’s news conference will be held Thursday, November 16, at 3 p.m. inside council chambers at City Hall.

